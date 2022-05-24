Does Having High Blood Pressure Affect Your Sleep?

The mother says she ended up in a coma and was fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19 while she was pregnant with her first baby. After her daughter was born, she was put into a medically induced coma and was fighting for her life on a ventilator. The young mother said that she decided not to get the vaccine due to confusing advice for expectant mothers at the time. She has since had two COVID-19 vaccines and urges other pregnant women to get fully vaccinated. She said that she almost missed her chance to meet her daughter by not getting the vaccine.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO