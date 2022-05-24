ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater Works returns to the main stage with 'Children of Eden'

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUnGn_0fouF7KD00

Theater Works has a new main stage production, June 10-26, in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

“Children of Eden” explores the conflict of parents and children throughout the generations through inspirational music.

This Theater Works’ Mainstage production is based on the first 9 1/2 chapters of The Book of Genesis, explores the generational conflict of parents and children through joyous and inspirational music about parents, children, faith and unresolved family business.

Directed by Theater Works’ Artistic Director Chris Hamby with musical direction by Jennifer Adams and choreography by Paul Pedersen, "Children of Eden" features Adam and Noah (both performed by Griffin LeBlanc), Eve (Theresa Kellar), Cain (Josh Pike), Abel (Matthew Dodaro) and the "Father" (Ken Goodenberger) who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children.

“We are thrilled to bring the community this rarely-performed musical to launch the return of our mainstage productions. We are creating a visually stunning production for audiences to experience the stories we all know through the lens of family,” said Managing Director Cate Hinkle. “Featuring one of our biggest casts and nearly 40 puppets, audiences of all ages will enjoy this larger-than-life musical.”

From musical theater greats, musical lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin and Wicked) and director John Caird (Royal Shakespeare Company, London Royal National Theatre), the show ultimately delivers a bittersweet, but inspiring, message that the “hardest part of love … is letting go.”

Tickets are $41-48 and are available at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or online at boxoffice@theaterworks.org. The Peoria Arts Commission and the Constance W. McMillin Trust of Sun City are the production sponsors.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org . For ticket information, call the Box Office at 623-815-7930.

