Man walking on NJ Transit tracks fatally struck by freight train: officials

BOUND BROOK, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- A man was fatally struck by a freight train while walking on the NJ Transit railroad tracks early Tuesday, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was struck just after after 2 a.m. by a Norfolk Southern train in Bound Brook, according to Connor Spielmaker, a spokesman for freight train company.

“A person walking within the gauge of the track was struck by a Norfolk Southern train traveling on New Jersey Transit tracks this morning,” Spielmaker said.

Spielmaker said the man was not near a crossing or “within any public right-of-way” when he was struck by the train.

There was only an engineer and a conductor aboard the train at the time of the incident and neither worker was injured, Spielmaker added.

The NJ Transit and Bound Brook police are investigating the man's death, Spielmaker said.