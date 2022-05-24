ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennDOT developing plan to ease congestion on Parkway East

By Kdka News Staff
 5 days ago

Traffic on the Parkway East is stacked up on a daily basis, made even worse after an accident, but PennDOT has developed a plan that would help the highway more efficient.

The $45 million traffic management system would include more message boards with the latest traffic information, lane control signals, gates that would close on-ramps after an accident and different speed limits depending on congestion.

Some drivers will slow down while others speed up to try to avoid traffic.

“They may weave in and out, and that causes some issues for us. It may cause some crashes and slow down the flow of traffic,” said Todd Kravitz PennDOT Traffic Engineer.

If the plan is approved, construction would begin in 2024.

#Penndot#Speed Limits#Message Boards#Traffic Management#Traffic Accident
Pittsburgh, PA
