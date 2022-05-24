ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puppy found shot through the neck with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs

By Darleene Powells
 6 days ago

Chihuahua puppy survives arrow shot through its neck 00:24

A puppy is recovering Tuesday after it was found shot in the neck with an arrow in Riverside County.

The dog, a 4-month-old female tan Chihuahua, was found Monday morning in the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs with an arrow through its neck. A woman had called 911 and  said she had woken up to hear the injured dog screaming.

The dog's organs were fortunately not pierced, and veterinarians were able to safely remove the arrow. The puppy is expected to survive.

"It's amazing to see her affection, despite what occurred," veterinary technician Emily Ellison said in a statement. "She is such a sweet puppy. I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It's sick."

Animal Services officials say they will continue to treat the puppy and eventually find her a good home.

Anyone with information about arrow shooter can call (951) 358-7387 or email shelterinfo@rivco.org .

