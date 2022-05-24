ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day John Smoltz made history

By Garrett Chapman
The defending World Series champions have been sluggish out of the gate in the 2022 season, but let's put that aside for just a moment to remember a pillar of the organization. Braves' legend John Smoltz accomplished something very special on this day 15 years ago.

John Smoltz accrued what may be one of the more unique stat lines in the history of Major League Baseball.

To this day, he is one of only 159 pitchers to reach the acclaimed 200-win threshold, and only 100 others have reached the 150-save threshold. Only one has done both. Ironically enough, his win came against his longtime teammate and friend, Tom Glavine.

Smoltz was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 after 22 years in a professional uniform, with 20 coming in Atlanta. He posted a career record of 213-155, 154 saves. a 3.33 ERA, and 3,084 strikeouts. He is a Wo

