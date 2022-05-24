Ex-Giant David Diehl joins University of Memphis coaching staff as offensive analyst

This fall, WFAN’s Football Sunday may have a new look and a new partner for the Moose.

David Diehl, who has been Marc Malusis’ co-host on the Sunday morning NFL program, is joining the University of Memphis’ coaching staff as an offensive analyst, making the announcement via his Instagram on Monday night.

The move to the coaching ranks is Diehl’s first, and comes after nine years spent in the broadcasting ranks following his retirement.

Diehl was the Giants’ fifth-round pick in 2003 and played 11 seasons with Big Blue, starting 160 of 164 games played at four different spots – including all 16 in 2003, making him the first Giants rookie to start every game since Mark Bavaro in 1985 – and not missing a game at all until a torn hamstring cost him the final four games of 2010.

He retired after the 2013 season and went immediately into the broadcast booth, spending time with FOX as a game analyst and CBS Sports Network as a studio analyst. On the radio side, he also worked for SiriusXM and the Giants’ in-house media department in addition to his WFAN duties, sometimes being heard on the FAN’s Giants broadcasts and pre and post-game shows.

Memphis is 14-11 in two full seasons plus one bowl game under current head coach Ryan Silverfield, who was promoted from his position as offensive line coach and deputy head coach in December 2019 when Mike Norvell left for Florida State after leading the Tigers to a 12-1 record and an American Athletic Conference Championship that season.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch