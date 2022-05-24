ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA predicts 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNwGy_0fouBJyW00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Hurricane season is just a week away, and federal weather officials are predicting another above-normal season.

NOAA announced its 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on Tuesday. Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center say we will likely see another year of above-average hurricane activity. If true, this would mark the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.

What La Niña means for your summer

This year, forecasters are expecting between 14 to 21 named storms with wind speeds of 39 mph or higher. NOAA predicts six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, and between three and six of those could become major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is any storm that reaches sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. Major hurricanes can reach Category 3 strength with 111-129 mph winds, Category 4 with 130 to 156 mph winds, or Category 5 with 157 mph winds or higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ztc04_0fouBJyW00

NOAA says there are several factors contributing to the anticipated increased activity this hurricane season, including the ongoing La Niña pattern . Above-average sea surface temperatures and weaker trade winds in the tropical Atlantic are also contributing factors, according to NOAA.

Last month, forecasters at Colorado State University also predicted an above-average hurricane season this year. Their forecast predicts 19 named storms with nine hurricanes, including four major hurricanes.

NOAA releases hot summer outlook: Here’s the forecast for your state

Experts with both NOAA and Colorado State University are reminding everyone to prepare the same, no matter what the hurricane season predictions say.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them,” Meteorologist Dr. Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University said.

“Hurricane Ida spanned nine states, demonstrating that anyone can be in the direct path of a hurricane and in danger from the remnants of a storm system,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said. “It’s important for everyone to understand their risk and take proactive steps to get ready now

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bands of rain and gusty winds lashed Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Monday as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, advanced slowly toward a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns. Ominous grey skies and blowing sand cleared beaches in the popular destinations of Puerto Escondido, Puerto Angel and Huatulco. […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Passenger left behind after drivers flee car accident scene

Erie Police responded to an early morning two car accident. Th accident took place around 12:45 a.m. on May 28 on East 12th and Parade Streets. When police arrived on scene they found that both drivers had fled the scene. However, the drivers left behind a passenger who suffered only minor injuries. This is a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police investigate shooting along W. 3rd Street

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. This happened around 7 p.m. on May 27 in the 600 block of West 3rd Street. According to police, one person was grazed in the head by a bullet and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No arrests have been made, […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Noaa#Wfla#Climate Prediction Center#Colorado State University
YourErie

Car collides with tree on Erie’s eastside overnight

A one-car accident left behind a mess in Erie overnight. Calls for the accident went out around 12:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a car into a tree near the intersection of E. 25th St. and East Ave. There’s no word yet on if anyone was injured. Erie Police are investigating.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Friday evening shooting sends one man to the hospital

One man was sent to the hospital following a shooting that took place on Friday evening. Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting that took place around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of West 3rd Street. According to police, one person was grazed in the head by a bullet and then taken to the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Multiple cars and pole damaged downtown

At 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, some neighbors on East 12th Street received a rude awaking. On Sunday Morning Erie Police responded to the scene where several cars and a telephone pole were hit. Five of the vehicles were parked and three of them had to be towed due to the damage. Penelec was also called […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
YourErie

Rollover accident slowed traffic on I-79 overnight

A rollover accident slowed traffic along I-79 overnight. The first calls went out around 2 a.m. for a one-car accident in the northbound lane, near the McKean exit. According to State Police, the driver reportedly lost control before flipping the vehicle, landing in a ditch. The driver did not suffer any major injuries. The cause […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

Crawford County escaped inmate quickly apprehended

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An inmate who allegedly had escaped from the Crawford County Correctional Facility was apprehended on Friday, May 27. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Kelley Handy, a 21-year-old male of Greenville, had been granted temporary leave from the Crawford County Correctional Facility. Handy left the facility at 7 a.m. and was to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field of 33 on Carb Day

It’s Carb Day at the Indianapolis 500! The annual celebration marks the Friday before the race. The tradition dates back to several years ago, when teams used it as their final chance to tune their carburetors before the 500 Carb Day provides the last chance for teams to practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YourErie

Butterflies to abound in Erie County over next couple of months

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Throughout any given year, 98 species of butterflies and moths can be seen in Erie County. They don’t all arrive or occur at the same time, however. That said, during the first two weeks of July, people could see 25 to 30 species on any given day. Some butterflies have traveled long distances. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy