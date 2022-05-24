ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

Bay Area police department unveils new Tesla patrol cars

By Margie Shafer
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4YIc_0fouB6aK00

MENLO PARK (KCBS RADIO) – The Menlo Park Police Department has just received a delivery of the first of its electric patrol cars.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Police volunteers in the department will be part of a pilot program to test the Tesla Y's as patrol vehicles, starting with three, and eventually, the city is hoping to have all its vehicles be electric by 2030. "We want to lead the charge, we know this is important for us," Menlo Park Police Chief Dave Norris told KCBS Radio.

The one downside, according to Norris, is that police train to know the safest place to be in some type of firefight is behind the engine block of your vehicle, but electric vehicles don't have engine blocks.

"We need to bring these vehicles and get them ballistic shielding so that there's a level of protection that we know that we can tactically get behind that vehicle in a certain way," he said. Other police equipment also needs to be installed.

For this first round of patrol vehicles, Norris put out the call for volunteers from his department.

One officer, Sgt. Tim Bracket, already drives a Tesla Model 3 for personal use and loves it, but he has some questions about the department change.

"What I see the issue is–how quickly to recharge the vehicles?" Bracket asked. "The infrastructure has to be put into place where quite honestly you need a Tesla charger, and you can have a full charge in under an hour."

Police cars are driven differently than personal cars and by different types of drivers.

Another pilot volunteer, Officer Tony Mendoza, is thrilled to give the Tesla Y a try. "It's basically like a free lease program and I don't have to pay anything," he said.

But he too has considerations – like the battery lasting an entire shift.

Regardless of concerns, the transition to electric is definitely happening and officers better get familiar with the vehicles, said Norris. "We know electric vehicles accelerate faster than typically gas-powered vehicles so that drive might be different," he added.

While Teslas were chosen for this pilot, a number of automakers will be considered for fleet purchase.

City officials are in Detroit this week at the national government fleet expo conference where other options will be on display.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Fire Near Commercial Buildings in San Jose Under Control: Officials

Crews responded to a fire in San Jose Saturday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters battled a fire on the 200 block of Leo Avenue and it was threatening commercial structures, the fire department said via Twitter. Officials said the flames burned inside a pile of junk and started to threaten nearby...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Electric Cars#Police Cars#Vehicles#Kcbs Radio#Sgt
crimevoice.com

BART Police Identify and Arrest Passengers with Outstanding Warrants

OAKLAND — Passengers not paying to ride BART trains are getting free rides to jail for more than fare evasion. Identification checks of miscreants and fare evaders turn up many outstanding arrest warrants. Most suspects are initially detained for fare evasion or causing a disturbance, resulting in BART police...
L.A. Weekly

Harit Patel Killed in Bicycle Accident on Montrose Avenue [Fremont, CA]

7-Year-Old Biker Dies in Fatal Accident near Charleston Way. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., in the 43000 block of Montrose Avenue on May 21. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Charleston Way shortly after. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the young bicyclist under unknown...
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘They Were Prepared': Realtor Says Burglars Targeted Home for Sale in San Jose

A realtor says burglars targeted a San Jose home still on the market. Police are now trying to figure out if they got the idea by going to an open house and casing the home. Footage from a surveillance camera shows someone rolling a brand new refrigerator out of a vacant condo for sale in East San Jose. The footage was provided by the homeowner. NBC Bay Area is blurring the faces seen in the footage because police have not yet identified anyone in the footage as suspects.
KTVU FOX 2

26-year-old woman found dead in San Jose home ruled a homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The death of a woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a body found, about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, at a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive, in the city's David-Rosemary neighborhood.
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Home Depot worker dies in industrial accident

A 39-year-old employee was killed on Friday, May 13, at a Home Depot store in East Palo Alto, according to police. The man, whom the San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified as Ronald Mishra of East Palo Alto, was operating a forklift at about 5 a.m. when he was fatally struck by a pallet containing merchandise, police said. The store is located in the Ravenswood 101 Shopping Center at 1781 E. Bayshore Road.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Memorial for Mario Gonzalez burned in Alameda park

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A memorial for a man who died while in police custody in Alameda has been destroyed. Friends and family of Mario Gonzalez created an alter to remember the 26-year-old who died after three officers restrained him last year. The officers were cleared in his death. Now, they...
ALAMEDA, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy