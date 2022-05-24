ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tested Experimental Cancer-Killing Virus Issued Upon First Patient

By justinrodney
CLASSIX 107.9
 6 days ago

Source: Science Photo Library – ROGER HARRIS / Getty

Last week scientists tested a new cancer killing virus on their first batch of human subjects.

The new experimental treatment known as Vaxinia, has been used on animals and has proven to reduce the amount of cancer cells within their bodies. The treatment has reduced the size of colon, lung, breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer tumors within animals. Most people would assume that a virus would cause harm to any subject. The CF33-hNIS virus, aka Vaxinia, is trying to use cancer cells damaging effects against themselves.

Since Vaxinia is an oncolytic virus, it prefers to target and infect tumor cells. The scientists and researchers at the City of Hope National Medical Center in California are hoping that the virus will boost the human body’s immune response against cancer. The treatment was designed to attack hard-to-identify solid tumors. The Phase I trials of the treatment has been set to 100 cancer patients with metastatic or advanced solid tumors who have tried out at least two other treatments.

Daneng Li, M.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research at City of Hope, believes in the power of the new treatment.

Our previous research demonstrated that oncolytic viruses can stimulate the immune system to respond to and kill cancer, as well as stimulate the immune system to be more responsive to other immunotherapies, including checkpoint inhibitors.

Now is the time to further enhance the power of immunotherapy, and we believe CF33-hNIS has the potential to improve outcomes for our patients in their battle with cancer.

The trial is expected to be completed by early 2025.

For more news, head to classixphilly.com.

CLASSIX 107.9

