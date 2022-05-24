ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Asking For A Friend: My Man Won’t Stop Partying During The Pandemic

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5ISO_0fouAqlm00

Headkrack and Lore’l are always here to help out on The Morning Hustle. Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from our girl, Melissa. She says that her boyfriend of two years refuses to stop partying during the pandemic and she doesn’t know what to do.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

We’re all still trying to find ways to adjust to this new way of life in the midst of COVID but Melissa says her man has completely checked out and has decided to live his life as normal as possible even with the recent uptick in cases! Now she’s wondering if she should give him an ultimatum or loosen the reigns.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Listen to her full story below and remember if you are experiencing issues in your relationship or just need some advice hit us up on The Morning Hustle hotline at 1866-HUSTLE-8.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partying#Mobile#Headkrack#Covid
Fox News

JK Rowling throws support behind girl allegedly driven from school for challenging ‘transgender ideology’

J.K. Rowling is leaping to the defense of a student who claims she was driven from her private school after challenging the "transgender ideology" of a guest speaker. "Utterly shameful," the "Harry Potter" author tweeted Tuesday in response to a report of the story. "Add this to the tottering pile of evidence that people in education and academia who're supposed to have a duty of care towards the young have succumbed to an outbreak of quasi-religious fanaticism. The girl's crime? Saying 'sex exists.’"
CELEBRITIES
StaceyNHerrera

Husband sought one-night stands while traveling for business, and claimed "it didn't mean anything"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Nearly every month for their two decades of marriage, my friend’s husband traveled for business. As a system implementation consultant, it was his job to strategize, implement, and roll out systems that made companies more efficient.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

The butcher asked my mother if she wanted all 5 chicken legs from the same chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. These days, if I want to buy a package of chicken legs, I can grab a prepackaged plastic-wrapped bundle at the grocery store without speaking to anyone. Back in the 1960s, it was a different story. If you wanted to buy chicken legs from a butcher, you had to be prepared for a little social interaction and a touch of humor.
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy