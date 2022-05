A resolution to provide premium pay to three former city of Grantville employees failed at the council's May 23 meeting. In December, the Grantville City Council approved a resolution to use ARPA funds to provide city employees and essential workers who are still employed with the city as of Dec. 13, 2021, with premium pay at a rate of $2 per hour worked during March 23, 2020, to Nov. 1, 2021.

GRANTVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO