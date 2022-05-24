Can the Warriors complete the WCF sweep of the Mavericks?

One more win and they’re back in.

The past three years have been an odyssey for the Warriors to get back to the NBA mountaintop, and Golden State finds itself as the betting favorite to win the 2022 title after taking a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Can the Dubs close out the sweep against the Mavericks on Tuesday night in Dallas?

Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky of 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” previewed Game 4 and how the Warriors can win to rest up for more than a week before the Finals.