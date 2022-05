A market intelligence firm says seven crypto wallets may have been involved in the depegging of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. According to digital assets insights firm Nansen, seven crypto wallets were spotted swapping large amounts of UST on the automated market-making platform Curve (CRV) on May 7th, right before the stablecoin and its issuer Terra (LUNA) saw staggering losses.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO