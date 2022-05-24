BarkBox’s New Stranger Things Toys Include "Beggos" And An Eleven Plush

Despite what all of the overly filtered pictures on Instagram will have you believe, nobody has completely smooth, flawless skin. "Uneven skin texture is common, and it refers to irregularities in the contours and feel of the skin," dermatologist Karan Lal tells Elite Daily. "This can occur after years of sun damage, it can occur if you develop scars after acne, and it can occur after certain rashes," he explains. To target the many causes of an uneven skin texture, there are lots of different treatment options available. Namely, the best products for an uneven skin texture include serums, toners, and lotions that contain ingredients like retinol, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and mandelic acid. You can also help prevent textural inconsistencies by wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, something that’s especially important if you plan on using a retinoid or chemical exfoliant, since many of these ingredients can make you more sensitive to the sun.

