Pets

BarkBox’s New Stranger Things Toys Include "Beggos" And An Eleven Plush

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s even a Demodog. To celebrate Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 1, dog toy and food subscription program BarkBox announced...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

The Stranger Things 4 Soundtrack Brings All the '80s Nostalgia

Ever since Stranger Things premiered in 2016, the 1980s have been the “it” decade. It’s a major nostalgia overload, from the clothes to the hair to the toys. But the music might be most important of all. The series’ theme is already iconic, but the song choices from the era that dot each season are also central. Here’s a rundown of the songs on the Stranger Things 4 soundtrack that will create new memorable moments.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Here's Why You Totally Recognize The New Stoner Character In Stranger Things 4

Every season, Stranger Things adds a few new members to the gang. Season 2 added Max and Murray; Season 3 brought in Robin and Erica. Season 4 introduces several new faces across the board, but the two most notable are Eddie and Argyle. The latter fills a thus far absent high school stereotype on Stranger Things: the stoner. But who plays Argyle in Stranger Things 4, and why does he look so familiar?
TV SERIES
#Toys#Stranger Things
Elite Daily

Eddie From Stranger Things 4 Looks So Different IRL

Stranger Things has always been a TV show that centers around the 1980s experience of being a nerd, specifically a 1980s-era Dungeons and Dragons-playing nerd. Although the series began with Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Will as the game-playing foursome of kids, transitioning to high school means they had to broaden their game circle. In Season 4, that means introducing high school senior and Dungeon Master, Eddie Munson. And if the person playing Eddie in Stranger Things 4 looks familiar, it’s because actor Joseph Quinn has been in many TV series.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

You Need To Understand That Iconic '80s Music Reference In Stranger Things 4

One of Stranger Things’ charms is the dedication to the 1980s. From Eleven’s obsession with Eggo toaster waffles to Season 2’s Reagan/Dukakis election yard signs, the show enjoys nodding to the cultural cliches of the era. Season 4 continues the trend, going all out with a mid-1980s soundtrack, featuring dozens of hits from the period. But the Kate Bush song lyrics from one particular track in Stranger Things 4 are far more important than anything at the roller rink.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Stranger Things Fans Absolutely Cannot Stand This New Character

Eleven can destroy giant monsters with ease, but bullies are another story. Stranger Things 4 introduced the vicious bully Angela, who made Eleven’s life hell whenever possible. It didn’t take long for Angela to be the fandom’s most hated character.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Here's How Victor Creel Ties Into Stranger Things 4, In Case You're Confused

For the bulk of Stranger Things 4, the Hawkins gang is trying their damndest to figure out a totally new mystery revolving around the demonic murderer, Vecna. But it isn’t until they hear the story of Victor Creel, a veteran who moved to Hawkins back in the ‘50s, that they finally get their first clue about Vecna. And as it turns out, that first clue really was the biggest. Here’s what you need to know about Victor Creel in Stranger Things 4, because he really is central to the mystery.
TV SERIES
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Pets
Netflix
Elite Daily

4 Zodiac Signs Will Freak When Spring's Last New Moon Coincides With Mercury Retrograde

Spring has been jam-packed with major astro events, one of the most notable being Mercury retrograde in Gemini. Though this retrograde is *thankfully* coming to an end on June 3, the cosmos are bringing final emphasis to this sign before the current month ends. The sun and moon will be linking up in this mutable air sign on May 30 at 9 degrees, offering mentally stimulating new beginnings to every zodiac sign’s birth chart; more specifically, mutable signs. The May 2022 new moon in Gemini will affect these signs the most because they have Gemini in a fundamental astrological house within their birth charts, so regardless of whether these four signs have Gemini placements, they’ll notice a significant seed being planted on amid the new moon.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This 1 Day In June Will Encourage Every Zodiac Sign To Follow Their Heart

Pursue what sets your soul on fire. On June 4, the moon will glimmer through the celebratory sign of Leo, all the while harmonizing with go-getter Mars and lucky Jupiter in Aries. Passions are running high, and inspiration comes in extravagant doses. It’s a day to follow your heart, and take action toward your soul’s desires.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

9 Filters Like Snapchat’s Crying And Shook Lenses That Are Hilariously Realistic

Pranking unsuspecting friends with hilarious filters they have no idea are on them is having a moment. First it was Crying Face Lens on Snapchat, and then the Shook Lens quickly went viral on TikTok — even Kylie Jenner hopped on the trend. But you’re going to run out of prank videos with only two filters at your fingertips. To help keep the fun going, check out these filters like the Shook Lens on all your fave apps, like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

Memorial Day 2022 Captions For Instagram Pics Of Your MDW Celebration

While summer doesn’t actually start until June 21, Memorial Day has become the unofficial start of the season. Since many people are off from work or school on Monday, May 28, Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to catch up with friends at a barbecue, chill at the beach, or even take a road trip to somewhere new. Whatever adventures you have planned, these Memorial Day 2022 captions will make sharing all your MDW Instagram pics and TikToks a breeze.
INSTAGRAM
Elite Daily

These 2 New Pride Apple Watch Bands Will Make You Want To Expand Your Collection

Pride month begins on June 1, but it’s never too early to start supporting LGBTQ+ communities. Ahead of the official start to Pride Month, Apple released two new vibrant Pride Edition bands and some eye-catching Apple Watch faces to match. With a series of options to choose from, you can bring pride everywhere you go with the Pride Apple Watch bands for 2022. According to an email from Apple to Elite Daily, the announcement “build[s] on its long-running support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, from Encircle, an organization that provides life-affirming programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community and their families, to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.”
TECHNOLOGY
Elite Daily

The Gemini New Moon Is Piquing Every Zodiac Sign’s Curiosity

As the new moon looms overhead on May 30, you’ll be called to embark on a new beginning. Use this energy to journal or share your unique perspectives with others, but don’t be surprised if you feel uncertain about how to express yourself with words. Mercury is still retrograde, so this may be a good time to collect information you may be missing until Mercury stations direct on June 3.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Alexis Bledel Is Leaving The Handmaid's Tale, So Emily Won't Be In Season 5

Before Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale was even released, The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 was in the works. On Dec. 10, 2020, Disney (which owns The Handmaid's Tale's streamer Hulu) made a bunch of big announcements about all its brands, and Margaret Atwood fans learned more dystopian drama was in store. As audiences wait for details on the release date, trailer, cast, and plot, here's everything that's known so far about the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale:
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Secret Behind Kim K’s Dress At Kravis’ Wedding

It’s been a week since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked down the aisle (for the third time), but the behind-the-scenes details are far from over. Not only are we sure to see plenty of footage from the Italian extravaganza on a future season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, but Kim Kardashian shared a secret about her dress at Kravis’ wedding. Hint: This wasn’t the first time you’ve seen Kimmy wear it.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here’s How To Visit All 4 Disney World Theme Parks In 1 Day

The most magical place on earth, Walt Disney World, covers over 25,000 acres in Central Florida. The house of Mickey Mouse is not only home to the adorable characters of our childhood, but also four different theme parks — Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. For the true Disney connoisseur, the happiest visit can be accomplished by visiting each and every park. However, considering current restrictions mean you can’t park hop until the afternoon, you might be wondering how to do all four Disney World theme parks in one day — and if it’s even possible.
TRAVEL
Elite Daily

Dominic Fike's Quotes About His Relationship With Hunter Schafer Are So Loving

Love is very much in the air for two Euphoria co-stars. Dominic Fike confirmed his relationship with Hunter Schafer, after first sparking rumors that they were dating earlier this year when they posed together at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere. Fike opened up about his relationship with Schafer to GQ, sharing that the two are “very much in love.”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Best Products For Uneven Skin Texture

Despite what all of the overly filtered pictures on Instagram will have you believe, nobody has completely smooth, flawless skin. "Uneven skin texture is common, and it refers to irregularities in the contours and feel of the skin," dermatologist Karan Lal tells Elite Daily. "This can occur after years of sun damage, it can occur if you develop scars after acne, and it can occur after certain rashes," he explains. To target the many causes of an uneven skin texture, there are lots of different treatment options available. Namely, the best products for an uneven skin texture include serums, toners, and lotions that contain ingredients like retinol, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and mandelic acid. You can also help prevent textural inconsistencies by wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, something that’s especially important if you plan on using a retinoid or chemical exfoliant, since many of these ingredients can make you more sensitive to the sun.
SKIN CARE
Digital Camera World

5 minutes with British photographer Tim Flach and his amazing animal images

Would you call yourself a wildlife photographer or an animal photographer?. That’s an interesting question. It might give some perspective to say that I’ve been working with social scientists, exploring what depictions of animals evoke empathy and lead ultimately to pro environmental outcomes. When you say wildlife photography, you probably mean some sort of conservation communication through imagery.
PHOTOGRAPHY

