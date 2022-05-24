1 dead, 1 arrested after Seattle bridge crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says the body of a man who fell from the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle following a Tuesday morning collision was recovered from the water.

The Seattle Times reports the collision occurred around 5 a.m. after a vehicle broke down in the right lane of southbound Interstate 5. The driver exited the car and was standing on the roadway when a second driver ran into the stalled vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rich Allen.

The collision pushed the broken-down car into the driver, vaulting him over the edge of the bridge and into the water. The driver on scene was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of I-5 for about three hours.

