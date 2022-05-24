Wayne County Foundation grants help 18 nonprofits with programs, projects

RICHMOND, Ind. — In the first of three 2022 grant cycle, the Wayne County Foundation has awarded $146,015 to 18 nonprofit organizations.

The grants support programs and projects that enhance the spirit of community and approve the quality of life Wayne County, according to a news release.

"Here in Wayne County, we are fortunate to have so many nonprofit organizations doing passionate work and meeting the critical needs of our community," said Rebecca Gilliam, executive director of the Wayne County Foundation. "The Foundation is excited to come alongside these organizations and play even a small role in their work and successes."

The foundation's board of directors approved grants to the following nonprofits:

Achieva Resources Corporation, Inc., $5,000, to support the EXCEL Program and offer developmental screenings for toddlers;

Amigos the Richmond Latino Center, $10,000, to support their English language classes;

Brighter Path Inc., $10,000, to offer scholarships for their equine programs;

Circle U Help Center, Inc., $5,000, to expand on an in-school food program with Communities in Schools;

Crestdale Elementary PTO, $5,000, to update the school's 30-year-old playground with new equipment;

Hagerstown Nettle Creek Players, $10,000, to support performances and the Young Actor's Workshop;

HELP the Animals, Inc., $10,000, to install a new cooling system in its main kennel room;

Indiana Women in Need Foundation, $2,800, to assist women and families dealing with the financial effects of breast cancer;

Junior Achievement of Eastern Indiana, $10,000, for the GenJA program that promotes financial literacy among K-12 students;

Morrisson-Reeves Library, $11,400, to support the StoryWalk program that promotes children's literacy;

Neighborhood Health Center, $14,500, to help with a Spanish-speaking medical interpreter;

Richmond Civic Theatre, $15,000, to support improvements around the facility;

Richmond Symphony Orchestra, $10,000, to support the Sunset Series and other free community programming;

Sunrise Therapeutic Riding Center, $5,000, to support their scholarship program for students;

Wayne County Cardinal Greenway , $15,000, to purchase a new vehicle to assist with trail maintenance;

Wayne County Historical Museum, $5,000, to assist with the implementation of a new Gennett Records exhibit;

Women's Workshop Richmond, $1,100, to support workshops with various groups around the community; and

Wood Block Press, Inc., $1,215, to develop learning opportunities and purchase new trees for the community orchard .

Income from unrestricted and endowed field-of-interest funds make the Wayne County Foundation's grantmaking possible.

