Rapper Lupe Fiasco Set To Teach A Course On Rap At MIT

Long gone are the days when rappers solely focused on writing rhymes. Many emcees in the game today are aiming to become moguls in the vain of Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Diddy, or just establish a lucrative side gig that assures they won’t forever be a slave to the rhythm.

GRAMMY-winning lyricist Lupe Fiasco has accomplished so much in his 16-year career that he’s now giving some of that game back in the form of a hip-hop course as a professor at MIT.

Through the university’s MLK Visiting Professor Program, Lupe will be standing in for the 2022-23 semester as one of three incoming professors-in-residence based on their “expertise in the arts and humanities.” The Food & Liquor emcee is no stranger to the campus at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spending time as a Visiting Artist during the 2020-21 semester at the MIT Center for Art, Science & Technology. “I been holding this for a while,” Lupe tweeted to officially confirm the news, adding, “I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT.”

The Chicago native, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, is well-versed in his knowledge of hip-hop; he’s released seven studio albums, a handful of mixtapes and collaborations with fellow heavyweights in the game like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z just to name a few. He also has some eclectic views on culture, politics and religion, which have all played key roles in his lyricism and overall message heard on fan-favorite tracks. With that said, we can only imagine how diverse the curriculum will be!

Those looking to get the knowledge straight from Lupe Fiasco — errr, we mean Professor Jaco! — will have to wait until further details on enrollment are revealed. Until then, keep an eye out for the upcoming release of his new album, Drill Music in Zion , on June 24.

