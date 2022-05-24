ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, rushed to hospital after possible stroke

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVXdW_0fou63VN00

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, was reportedly hospitalized Monday night after believing he’d suffered a stroke.

The retired television lighting director, 77, was photographed being loaded into an ambulance in Tijuana, Mexico, with an oxygen mask strapped across his face, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, Thomas was rushed across the border to a hospital in Chula Vista, Calif., around 9:30 p.m. local time. He reportedly could not speak to paramedics and had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper.

“My father is recovering in [the] hospital,” Thomas’ 57-year-old daughter, Samantha Markle, later told the Daily Mail in a statement.

“We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest,” she continued.

“It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iomo9_0fou63VN00
Thomas Markle was reportedly hospitalized Monday night after believing he suffered a stroke.
BACKGRID

Thomas previously made headlines for not attending Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 due to issues with his heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3CG8_0fou63VN00
Thomas and daughter Meghan are currently estranged.
Thomas Markle: My Story

Meanwhile, Samantha has long blamed the Duchess of Sussex for their father’s waning health, once taking issue with Meghan honoring Nelson Mandela while at odds with their dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYzcC_0fou63VN00
Thomas didn’t attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 due to a previous heart attack.
Getty Images

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?!” Samantha tweeted in 2018. “Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman. If our father dies, it’s on you, Meg!”

According to multiple outlets, Thomas’ latest health scare means he will not be attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in London next week, as he had reportedly planned.

