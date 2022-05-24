ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Following a win on the road in Game 3, the Golden State Warriors are officially one victory away from punching a ticket to the NBA Finals. To get to the Finals, the Warriors will have the chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck!

We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game is set to tip at 6 p.m. PT and can be seen on TNT.

Luka Doncic dropped 40 points in Game 3, but it wasn’t enough to steal a victory over the Warriors. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 32 points while Andrew Wiggins followed with a playoff career-high 27 points to seal a 109-100 victory in Game 3. The Warriors will need to hold off heroics from Doncic in Game 4 to make stamp their return to the NBA Finals.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Warriors +1.5 / Mavericks -1.5
  • Money line: Warriors -103 / Mavericks -117
  • Over-under: 215.5

Mavs at Warriors Game 4 injury report

Mavericks:

  • Tim Hardaway Jr. – Left Foot Surgery – Out

Warriors:

  • Otto Porter Jr. – Foot Soreness – Doubtful
  • Gary Payton II – Left Elbow Fracture – Out
  • Andre Iguodala – Left Cervical Disc – Out
  • James Wiseman – Right Knee Injury Management- Out

Probable lineups

Dallas Mavericks

  • F Reggie Bullock – North Carolina – #25
  • F Dorian Finney-Smith – Florida – #10
  • C Dwight Powell – Stanford – #7
  • G Jalen Brunson – Villanova – #13
  • G Luka Doncic – Slovenia – #77

Golden State Warriors:

  • F Andrew Wiggins – Kansas – #22
  • F Draymond Green – Michigan State – #23
  • C Kevon Looney – UCLA – #5
  • G Klay Thompson – Washington State – #11
  • G Stephen Curry – Davidson – #30

Advice and prediction

Throughout the series, one thing has proven true. The Golden State Warriors championship DNA is still alive and well. Whether it’s 40 point efforts from Luka Doncic, responding to a run from the Mavs or even building a double-figure comeback, the Warriors have found a way to win.

With the chance of a sweep in Game 4 and getting over a week off before the start of the Finals, the Warriors will lean on that championship DNA again to close out the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Although the Warriors have won three consecutive games by nine or more points, the Mavericks are still a 1.5 point favorite on Tuesday at home. While the Mavericks could be desperate to extend their

With the experience of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green waiting to close out the Mavericks in Game 4, take Golden State at +1.5 on Tuesday night.

