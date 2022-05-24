ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Perkins ready to put Steph Curry over Magic Johnson in history

 6 days ago
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has done it all in his NBA career. He has the most 3-pointers made in the history of the game, he has two NBA MVP awards, he has made countless All-Star games and All-NBA appearances, and he has three championships.

A resume like that puts any player in the conversation for being at the top in NBA history.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins is ready to crown Curry the best point guard of all time if he can deliver a fourth title to The Bay during this current playoff run while also winning Finals MVP. Yes, that means putting him over the great Magic Johnson in the history of the game.

Perkins on ESPN’s “Get Up”:

When it comes down to Steph Curry, if he goes on to win another championship along with the Finals MVP, one it’s going to put him in the top 10 conversation of greatest player of all time. Two, it’s going to move him as the number one point going to ever play the game and think about this. I want you to think about this. Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wild Chamberlain are the only players in NBA history to win multiple championships, multiple scoring titles, and multiple MVPs. Steph Curry would imprint and be now on NBA Mount Rushmore. When you think about a generational talent that has changed the game, forever, at the point guard position. He made shots that will put you on the bench cool again and think about this: his three championships. Who have they won against? LeBron James and Steph Curry has been a disruptor, breaking up happy homes. You think about the 3-1 lead the Oklahoma City Thunder team blew against them and all of a sudden he broke up Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and KD went and joined him to have to win a championship. So look with Steph Curry, the green eyed assassin. If he goes on to win a fourth NBA title with a Finals MVP, forget the top 10 list, forget the greatest point guard of all time, he’s going to be on the NBA Mount Rushmore. Period.

It’s hard to disagree with Perkins here. If Curry and the Warriors were to win another title in 2022 and he were to win Finals MVP, what more would he have to do? At this point, this has all been an example of greatness for the Golden State legend.

