A founding stockholder of WBGZ Radio Mike Dreith has died. Dreith reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield, Illinois, Saturday and died a short time later at an area hospital. Dreith was currently serving in his first term as mayor of Fairfield, and prior to that worked for many years in the education field along with local radio. He was 65.

FAIRFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO