For the first time since the turn of the century, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in the market for a new head of personnel. They found their replacement in house, hiring a key lieutenant of Kevin Colbert's in Omar Khan, who had been groomed to replace Colbert for years. Continuity was important to the Steelers, a club known for refusing to deviate from its tried and true principles. Khan intends to keep things very similar now that he's in charge.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO