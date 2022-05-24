5 Teams Reportedly Could Be Deandre Ayton's Next Team
According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers are potential suitors for Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton.
Fischer's report came out on Tuesday, May 24, as Ayton is entering restricted free agency this summer.
Ayton was the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a stellar season at the University of Arizona.
This past season he averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during the regular season when the Suns were the first seed in the Western Conference and had the best record in the entire NBA.
However, in Game 7 of the second-round, Ayton only played 17 minutes and scored just five points.
The Suns were blown out on their home floor, and their season ultimately came to an end at the hand of the Dallas Mavericks.
In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.
