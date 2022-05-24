ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

5 Teams Reportedly Could Be Deandre Ayton's Next Team

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnhWf_0fou2wfZ00

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers are potential suitors for Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers are potential suitors for Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton.

Fischer's report came out on Tuesday, May 24, as Ayton is entering restricted free agency this summer.

Ayton was the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a stellar season at the University of Arizona.

This past season he averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during the regular season when the Suns were the first seed in the Western Conference and had the best record in the entire NBA.

However, in Game 7 of the second-round, Ayton only played 17 minutes and scored just five points.

The Suns were blown out on their home floor, and their season ultimately came to an end at the hand of the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before. “Congrats to my...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Phoenix, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Georgia Sports
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
City
Dallas, GA
City
Dallas, OR
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers hire new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have themselves a new head coach. The Lakers interviewed Darvin Ham on Friday and offered him the job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham is getting a four-year deal. Ham, 48, had been an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018. Prior to that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Next Team#Bleacher Report#The Atlanta Hawks#Portland Trail Blazers#Nba Draft#The University Of Arizona#The Dallas Mavericks#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics
HipHopDX.com

Drake Wins $1M After Betting Golden State Warriors To Rule The West

Drake loves gambling with his money. He’s been putting in bets all year on Stake, an online betting platform, and it looks like he just won big again. On Thursday (May 26), Drizzy had a lot of bread hit his bank account after the Golden State Warriors clinched the West.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy