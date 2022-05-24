ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 baseball tournament starts May 25 at Scottsdale Stadium

Play Ball, Scottsdale! The Pac-12’s inaugural baseball tournament swings in Scottsdale May 25-29 at Scottsdale Stadium.

The double elimination tournament will take place over five days at the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants in Old Town Scottsdale.

“It’s thrilling to host the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament in Scottsdale,” said Chris Walsh, Scottsdale parks manager. “Scottsdale Stadium is rich with baseball history, and we are excited to watch some great games during the tournament.”

The Pac-12’s initial agreement with the city of Scottsdale runs through 2024.

The four-day tournament begins 9 a.m. with the following schedule on Wednesday, May 25:

  • Game 1: No. 5 seed Arizona vs. No. 4 seed Oregon;
  • Game 2: No. 8 seed Arizona State vs. No. 1 seed Stanford;
  • Game 3: No. 7 seed Washington vs. No. 2 seed Oregon State
  • Game 4: No. 6 seed California vs. No. 3 seed UCLA.

The tournament continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday, culminating on Sunday with a championship game of the two remaining teams. All games will be televised on the Pac-12 network, with the exception of the championship game on Sunday, May 29, which will be aired on ESPN2, according to the pac-12.com.

See the full schedule with start times on pac-12.com.

Tickets are available for every 2-game session of the tournament. Ticket information:

  • Single game tickets range from $8-$18, not including taxes and fees.
  • All-tournament passes are available, ranging from $65-$175 each, not including taxes and fees.
  • All-Tournament passes include admission to both the afternoon and evening games each day, featuring four teams in each session. This also includes the championship game on Sunday, May 29.
  • Reserved and premium options are also available.

Complete ticket information can be found at Pac-12.com/Tickets.

