Wynonna Judd Debuts Song With Waxahatchee: 'Other Side'

Wynonna Judd is sticking with her promise to continue to sing after tragically losing her mother and partner in the iconic duo, The Judds , Naomi . Wynonna took to her social media channels to share that she teamed up with Waxahatchee to record “Other Side,” which released Tuesday (May 24).

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am,” Wynonna wrote in her caption on Instagram . “I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Wynonna said she would continue to sing when she spoke during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Medallion Ceremony on May 1, when The Judds were inducted along with Eddie Bayers , Pete Drake and Ray Charles . The ceremony was held one day after Naomi died unexpectedly. She was 76.

Now, Wynonna is moving forward with “The Final Tour,” which she planned to go on with her mother later this year. The Judds tour will now transform into “the ultimate girls night out” with Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile , Ashley McBryde , Little Big Town , Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill .

Wynonna is hailed as a “hero” by many, including Waxahatchee, who wrote in her own Instagram post : “i’m happy to share this song i made with my hero & friend @wynonnajudd today 🦋 i first started working with wynonna about 2 years ago & i can’t really explain how much our relationship has meant to me. her talent & presence & personality are all so vibrant & larger than life - but above all else, her desire to be creative & present with the work we did really affected me for the better. i needed a refresher course on just showing up because we love to make music, not because there’s some milestone in the distance we’re trying to reach. wynonna has reached every milestone someone could possibly reach & it was so beautiful to just sit in her presence, soak up her aura & see what direction the collective spirit moved us to go. i’m so happy with how this track turned out & happy for y’all to hear it. so much love to her & her amazing partner in crime/husband @cactusmoser who deserves his own post for being amazing & creative & in touch with what’s feeling exciting in the moment too. i love you both, thanks for your warmth & for letting me be a part of your lives. xoxoxo enjoy ! 🦋”

Listen to “Other Side” here :