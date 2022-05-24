Summer butterfly exhibit Flutter Zone opens on Saturday at the Maritime
Journey through a magical habitat flittering with beautiful tropical butterflies – and discover how to support butterflies’ vital environmental role – in “Flutter Zone,” a special summer encounter opening Sat., May 28 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. This walk-through exhibit offers guests the...
A Free Virtual Tour and Art Lesson from Somers Library. (This is a virtual presentation) Discover how artists have been inspired by the beauty of Eastern Long Island. Live on Zoom, tour the studio and home of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, and learn creative ways artists capture the sublime energy of nature in art. Following the tour, live on Zoom, Joyce Raimondo will demonstrate how you can capture the beauty of Springtime with paint. Have paint supplies on hand. Please register by clicking on link below.
Kids of all ages - Come kick off the summer with this fun beach-themed party. Games, snacks, prizes, and fun for all.’ It's "shore" to be a good time!. Don’t forget to sign up for our summer reading program, with even more chances to win prizes.
New Milford Farmers' Market is open tomorrow, Saturday, May 28 from 9 to noon (with live music!) This is a perfect opportunity to shop all of your farm-fresh favorites from local vendors - just in time for Memorial Day!. Stay up to date on Farmers' Market news by following them...
The #YonkersPD has received reports tonight regarding black bear(s) sightings in the Fox Terrace area adjacent to Dunwoodie Golf Course. The animal(s) retreated into the wooded area without incident. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation provides helpful information about black bear encounters:. Black bear info: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6960.html. Reducing conflicts: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6995.html. Black...
Memorial Day Weekend is HERE, let’s kick off summer in style - with 109 Cheese and Wine!. “Having the entire family around is going to be wonderful so let's enjoy the weekend. And, in its midst, don’t forget to thank a Veteran and remember what this weekend is all about,” says 109 owner, Todd Brown.
Western Connecticut State University’s 2022 Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition will have a second showing on June 21-July 9 in New York City at Blue Mountain Gallery, 547 West 27 St., Suite 200. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.
If you have some old photos of the Danbury State Fair, Connecticut's only zoo has put out a request for a photo of their giant cow. Beardsley Zoo, which is celebrating 100 years in business this year, has been home to a big cow for a long time. It stood outside of their New England Farmyard for the past 40 years, and prior to that, the big cow was part of the collection of statues that were part of the Danbury Fair collection. As with everything, 40 years of Connecticut weather outside in a zoo took its toll on the statue, and the Beardsley Zoo recently sent the big cow statue out to be completely refurbished, which you can see in the above and below photos.
Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
Grab your BFF and a delicious, iced coffee for a good cause during the Buy One, Get One, Give One charity promotion to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester County, Inc. (BBBS). Starting Wednesday, June 8 until Wednesday, June 15, 2022, buy one small iced coffee, get the second small iced coffee free at Green & Tonic, and the popular eatery will donate the cost of a small iced coffee to BBBS.
Memorial Day weekend is here! Hopefully you can enjoy some time off from work and spend time with family and friends maybe even take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About...
The Danbury War Memorial has restarted the popular veteran brick sale project after stopping sales in 2020. The decision was made in 2020 to end sales after the program was no longer profitable, however, Board President Bob Botelho felt that it was more important to see to it that our veterans were honored.
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) is offering FREE Adult Ballet classes with Edgar Cortes on June 3, 10, 17, and 24. In order to participate, you need to create an account through RCD’s website at ridgefielddance.org. Then select the classes you wish to take. Please note: dancers should have...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It has been a tradition for the past decade in the Fair Haven community. The annual parade kicked off Friday morning, bringing people of all ages together. "We always look for ways to bring generations together," said David Hunter, president and CEO of Mary Wade...
Connecticut residents can boast about our beaches and Travel + Leisure has ranked one beach in the top 25 in the United States. The travel magazine included Ocean Beach Park in New London in its list. See the full Travel + Leisure list here. Of course, Ocean Beach is just...
Join us this Summer for our Twin Rinks Skating Camp running from June 27 - August 26th, 2022. Attend all 9 weeks or just one!. Camp runs from 9:00 am - 3:30 pm. Half & Full Day Options Available!. Ice Skate Rentals are included for all on-ice activities. Snacks and/or...
The only casualty of this afternoon’s storms was a lifeguarding chair along Compo’s southern shoreline. The waterfront was immediately evacuated as the storm made its way closer, a standard procedure that the Compo Beach lifeguards prepare for each season. WestportLocal.com photo.
Connecticut law requires any dog six months of age or older to have a current rabies vaccination and license. This license must be renewed annually in the month of June.A late penalty of $1.00 per month begins to accrue on July 1, 2022. What You Need To Register Your Dog:
Virtual: Old Glory: History of the American Flag with Somers Library. O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave...With original photographs, vintage images, and patriotic music, Kevin Woyce explores the history of the American Flag, from its origin in the Revolution to the addition of our 50th star in 1960. Woyce also explains how a poem about the 1814 Battle of Baltimore - set to a popular English melody - became our National Anthem.
Four dogs, 12 cats and two deceased cats were taken out of a Plymouth home on Saturday after officers found the animals living in 'squalid' conditions, police said. According to the Plymouth Police Department, around 12:00 pm., officers were contacted to do a well-being check at a Harwinton Avenue home after the owner of the residence wasn't heard from in 15 hours. Police said they believed the person may have needed assistance.
