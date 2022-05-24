Police: Tupelo tire store used for drug distribution

TUPELO • Reports of illegal drug activity at a south Tupelo used tire store led to a raid by narcotic agents last week and the arrest of two men.

After receiving information regarding drug activity at the used tire store at 1685 Cliff Gookin Boulevard, next to The House of Wings & Deli, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department served a search warrant at the location.

According to police, that investigation led police to determine the business was being used as a drug distribution location for the Tupelo area.

The raid led to the arrest of Jason Atkinson, 37, of Tupelo, and Tellie Meridith, 45, of Shannon.

Authorities say Atkinson has been arrested 15 times since 2013, including three felony drug charges. At the time of this arrest, he was out on bond for a felony drug charge from 2020.

Atkinson was charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set his bond at $250,000 for the drug charge and $5,000 on the gun charge. According to Lee County Jail records, Atkinson was also charged with felony fleeing, felony possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of ecstasy.

Meridith was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at a total of $6,500. He has since been released from the jail.

During the raid, agents reportedly seized about 1 pound of methamphetamine, several ounces of powder ecstasy, several hundred pills of Ecstasy a felony amount of marijuana and firearms. The men could also face federal charges in connection with this arrest.