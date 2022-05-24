ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk Driver Causes Multiple Crashes

A Dubuque man – who was arrested for drunk driving early Monday – reportedly caused multiple crashes that injured himself and another man. Authorities were called to Asbury and Hillcrest Roads in Dubuque...

