My son-in-law Neil is a product of the city. He walks everywhere or takes public transit, but never learned to ride a bike or drive a car. This did not present a problem until his daughter Edie came along and nothing was easy anymore. He was pretty much dependent on my daughter Emma to drive when they went anywhere as a family. Emma doesn't like driving much and prefers to be on her Electra with a Swytch drive, often with Edie behind her in a seat. But that would leave out Neil.

