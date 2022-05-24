Applications Now Open for CSPD Victim Advocacy Volunteer Program

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU) is seeking volunteers to help staff provide critical resources and support to crime victims in Colorado Springs.

About the Victim Advocacy Unit

Being victimized in a criminal act can be a very traumatic experience. CSPD VAU is available to provide services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado's Victim Rights Act. Some of the services provided include:

Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24-hours a day, 7-days a week on-call victim assistance)

Information on the Colorado's Victim Rights Act (VRA)

Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund

Referrals to community agencies and resources

Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system

Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency

Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders

Volunteer Applications are Currently Open

Volunteers work side-by-side our full-time staff. Many volunteers feel rewarded by helping those in need and by developing professional skills and specialized networking opportunities.

After applying, those who are selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 50 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting September 3, 2022. The academy is comprised of full-day classes on Saturdays and half-day classes on Sundays, with additional online training. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources, and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department. In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit. Applications close August 15, 2022.

To enroll in the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy and train to become a CSPD volunteer victim advocate, please complete an on-line application at http://www.springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to the enrollment in the training academy.

For questions regarding the VAU Volunteer Program, please contact the VAU Volunteer Specialist, David Shaw at 719-444-7527.