Man killed by freight train in Bound Brook, police say

BOUND BROOK – A man died after he was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train while he was walking on the NJ Transit tracks early Tuesday, police said.

Borough police responded around 2:23 a.m. to the area west of the Lamont Avenue crossing on reports of a person struck by a train. Borough police are working with NJ Transit and Norfolk Southern police on the incident, Bound Brook Police Sgt. Jason Gianotto said.

"Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with this person’s family during this time," Norfolk Southern Spokesperson Connor Spielmaker said. "We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks can be dangerous, and they are not a place to walk along. This is a very unfortunate reminder of that."

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the victim has not been identified.

