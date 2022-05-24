ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pitt uses 8-run inning to beat Georgia Tech in ACC tourney

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fotyn5A00

Ron Washington Jr. homered and drove in four runs, Jeffrey Wehler added three RBIs and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh used an eight-run sixth inning to rally past seventh-seeded Georgia Tech 12-6 on Tuesday in the opening game of the ACC Tournament.

Pittsburgh (28-26) faces No. 2 seed Louisville on Wednesday and Georgia Tech (33-22) plays the Cardinals on Thursday.

Washington and Bryce Hulett hit back-to-back homers to begin the sixth, and Wehler added a two-run single to give Pitt an 8-6 lead. Washington's 14th home run of the season was the first of his two hits in the inning.

Georgia Tech walked four batters in the ninth inning, and Wehler capitalized with his third straight single to extend Pitt's lead to 11-6.

Matt Gilbertson (9-3) allowed four earned runs and nine hits in five innings for Pitt. Jonathan Bautista pitched four scoreless innings to earn his first career save.

Kevin Parada, who set a Georgia Tech single-season record with 26 homers, was 0 for 3 with a run scored. Sam Crawford (0-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs without recording an out in the sixth inning.

Pitt lost three straight games at home to Georgia Tech last week by a combined score of 40-17.

———

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Crawford
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

669K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy