Helium shortage forces Nebraska’s Cornhuskers to end ‘Red Balloon’ tradition

You won’t be seeing any red balloons floating in the Nebraska sky this year - at least not during Cornhuskers games.

The University of Nebraska is suspending its yearly tradition of handing out red balloons at home games, citing a helium shortage and concerns about the environmental impact.

The tradition stretches all the way back to the 1960′s, with fans releasing balloons into the air after the first Huskers score.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts says helium has been “hard to get” and is best used for medical purposes instead.

