I want to hold your hand: One-third of Gen Z don’t know who the Beatles are, new survey reveals

The Beatles With Ed Sullivan American television host Ed Sullivan smiles while standing with British rock group the Beatles on the set of his television variety series, New York, February 9, 1964. Left to right: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Sullivan, John Lennon, Paul McCartney. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images) (Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Despite being one of the most influential bands in music history, a new study has found that younger people have no clue who The Beatles are.

The study showed one-third of “Gen Z” (people born between 1997 and 2021, ages 25 and younger) are unfamiliar with The Beatles.

The report conducted by Roberts Radio, says that two-thirds are also unfamiliar with Aretha Franklin.

More than half of the generation didn’t know U2 or The Supremes either.

Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and Prince all hovered around the 50% mark.

