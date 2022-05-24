ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Bear welcomes himself into the front office of Colorado condo complex

By Joe Kelley
 5 days ago
A bear recently walked into a lobby of a hotel in Colorado after a backdoor was left open and it smelled cookies—the front door worker yelled at the bear and got it to leave the way it came without leaving much of a mess

Imagine working at the front desk of a hotel and then seeing a bear walk in.

A front desk worker at The Lodge at Steamboat condo complex in Steamboat Springs, Colorado says the back door had been left open to let in the warm breeze recently when the smell of some cookies left on the lobby’s coffee tables apparently caught the attention of a bear.

The worker, Kailee Duryea, called maintenance and then filmed video of the bear.

The footage shows her yelling at the bear to leave, driving the animal towards the closed front door, before it reversed its direction and strolled past the front desk worker back to the open back door.

Duryea says the bear did not act aggressively and did not leave behind much of a mess, aside from some cookie crumbs.

#Bear#Colorado#Condo#Cox Media Group#Coffee Tables#Animals
