MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Capping off a week that has been, how should we say it, eventful for him, Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day Injured List with right shoulder inflammation, backdated to May 24th. While this news is at least a little bit concerning — Donaldson has been bothered by shoulder issues before, spending two weeks on the shelf in 2018 and seeing his arm strength deteriorate for much of the rest of the season — the Yankees seem confident that this should be a short-term issue, believing that the cortisone shot he received this week should get him back on the field sooner rather than later.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO