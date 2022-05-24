Tarpon Springs Man Found Dead With A Cigarette In His Bed During Police Welfare Check

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A 57-year-old Tarpon Springs man was found dead in his bedroom after police executed a welfare check on the man.

According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 1:48 am, officers from the Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to 1121 East Boyer St. about a welfare check on 57-year-old Mark Anthony Tringone.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they made contact with April Eleanor Kingsbury, 58, who is a resident at this address.

April informed officers that Mark Anthony Tringone was in the bedroom.

But when officers went to the bedroom, they found Tringone deceased lying in bed with a cigarette in his hands.

Officers secured the scene and called detectives.

Detectives say that April and Mark have been in a domestic relationship for a long period of time.

This death investigation is still ongoing and active and we will update this story when more details are released.

