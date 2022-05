May 27, 2022 - According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Living Wage Calculator, in 2021, the average livable wage for a single person in Florida was $30,825. That amount has increased to $35,858. The cost of living is higher in Pinellas, with the calculator stating that one person needs to make at least $36, 846. In Citrus County, located in the northernmost section of the Tampa Bay region, a person needs to make a minimum of $31,866 to "live."

