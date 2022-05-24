ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama couple convert German police helicopter into ‘helicamper’

By Joe Kelley
 5 days ago
An Alabama couple converted the main body of a helicopter into a camper—they say they get a lot of honks when they take it out on the road

You’ve heard of people turning buses into tiny houses, but what about anyone turning a helicopter into something else?

Blake Morris and Maggie Morton are both U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilots from Mobile, Alabama, and saw the main body of a helicopter for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

So they decided to buy it and converted it into a camper.

They say the aircraft had formerly been used by German military police and the U.S. military.

They even started an Instagram account-- @helicamper_rv – to document their progress in the conversion.

It currently features numerous amenities, including outdoor speakers, an outdoor TV hookup, etc.

The couple says they get a lot of honks when they take it out on the road.

