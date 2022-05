Elizabeth Scallon, a Seattle tech veteran who was most recently at Amazon, is now at HP as director of Incubation enablement. Scallon joined Amazon in 2020 and helped connect entrepreneurs to the company’s Alexa Startups and Alexa Fund programs, and most recently worked for Grand Challenge, a secretive research lab within Amazon. She was previously head of WeWork Labs for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, and was also a director of the University of Washington’s CoMotion Labs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO