Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As states issued strict lockdowns two years ago, it was a foregone conclusion that the U.S. housing market would slump. After all, with the COVID-19 recession sending the unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression in April 2020, how could residential real estate not sink? Only it didn't happen. By the summer of 2020, both the U.S. economy and housing market had flipped from recession into expansion.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO