ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Has The Highest Average Attendance In The Top 5 Leagues In Europe

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJD2e_0fotuKFh00

The 2021/22 season was probably the worst on record for Manchester United . Even with the return of the forward legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 2021/22 season was probably the worst on record for Manchester United . Even with the return of the forward legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The team was far from fighting for any title, the only thing the Red Devils fought for was not playing UEFA Conference League ending 6th in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford side were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League, in the 3rd Stage of the English League Cup and in the 4th Stage of the FA Cup.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But even with this poor performance shown, the support from his fans never lacked. With an average of 73,156 fans per game.

The Red Devils had the highest average attendance in Europe's top five national leagues (Germany, Spain, France, England and Italy).

According to outlet UOL : With an occupancy of 97.7% of the Old Trafford stadium (capacity 74,879).

Manchester United had an average of 13,000 more fans than second-placed Arsenal (59,811)

With restrictions on stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bundesliga, which usually has the highest average attendance in Europe, with around 43,000 fans per game.

Falled behind the Premier League this season 2021/22. The Premier League closed with 39,698 fans per match, ahead of Espanyol (22,956), German (22,356), French (21,611) and Italian (18,496).

Borussia Dortmund, which used to have more than 75,000 fans on average before the pandemic, had an average of 41,800 fans with the restrictions this season 2021/22

Highest attendance averages in Premier League 2021/22 (stadium occupancy):

  • 73,156 - Manchester United (97.7%)
  • 59,811 - Arsenal (98.5%)
  • 58,513 - West Ham (97.5%)
  • 56,234 - Tottenham (90 %)
  • 52,738 - Manchester City (95.9%)
  • 51,487 - Newcastle (98.4%)
  • 52,999 - Liverpool (98%)
  • 41,651 - Aston Villa (97.6%)
  • 38,906 - Everton (98.3%)
  • 36,443 - Chelsea (89.2%)
  • 36,286 - Leeds (95.8%)
  • 31,940 - Leicester (99%)
  • 30,943 - Brighton Albion (97.3%)
  • 30,692 - Wolverhampton (95.8%)
  • 29,882 - Southampton (92.3 %) %)
  • 24,282 - Crystal Palace (93.2%)
  • 26,873 - Norwich (98.6%)
  • 20,598 - Watford (95.5%)
  • 19,317 - Burnley (87.8%)
  • 16,895 - Brentford (92.6%)

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa#Liverpool#Uefa Conference League#The Premier League#The Champions League#The Red Devils#Uol#Arsenal#Espanyol#German#French#Ital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Reuters

As F1 leaves Monaco, is it adieu or just au revoir?

MONACO, May 30 (Reuters) - Formula One packed up after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix with no certainty it would be back there next year, but offering plenty of advice on what needs to be done for a new race contract to be agreed. The sport has no shortage of venues...
MOTORSPORTS
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
731
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy