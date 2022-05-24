ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Fictional Horror Writers, Ranked by What They'll Sacrifice for Success

By Chris Sasaguay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriters found in the horror genre don’t often fare too well. It can be due to their own desperation. Ethan Hawke’s true-crime author in Sinister and Courteney Cox’s erotic fiction writer in the tv series Shining Vale, are two who hardly consider their family over their own ambitions. Other times it...

Collider

'Rattlesakes': New Stephen King Novella is a Sequel to 'Cujo'

Legendary horror novelist Stephen King is revisiting an old classic of his, albeit in a bit of a strange way. During an episode of Bloody Disgusting's The Loser's Club podcast, King came on for his first-ever interview for the site and was asked about some of his latest work which included a new novella titled Rattlesnakes. While he kept most of the details of the book close to the vest, he did drop one bombshell about the snake-centric horror tale — it will be a sequel of sorts to the dog-centric horror tale Cujo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

The 10 Best Action Films That Defined The '80s

The 80s was a significant decade in entertainment. From music to movies, that decade had actors at their peak in their acting careers. The majority of the action films that fans have praised for years came out of that decade. Big names like Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and...
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Most Volatile On-Set Movie Feuds

Whether in the era of Old Hollywood or the Hollywood of now, movie making is not as glamorous as it seems to be. Actors and directors are human; they don’t always get along with their co-workers. Film sets can be fraught with tension: at best, this energy can be channeled to benefit the film, while at worst, it can drag the production down completely.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence After His Death

Days after “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic, the late actor’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, has spoken out. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ray Liotta’s fiancée spoke out about the actor’s sudden passing. “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”
CELEBRITIES
Collider

12 Millennial Movies That Helped Shape A More Inclusive World

For ages, the term "millennial" has been thrown around to describe anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and millennial movies – from kid flicks to teen comedies – are ones that helped shape that particular generation as they were growing up. Though older generations may complain about the supposed privilege or general snowflakery of a millennial, the truth is that many films tailored especially for this age group helped the world become a more empathetic, inclusive place. Well, on-screen, anyway.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#Horrors#Success#Japanese
Collider

7 Shows Like 'Stranger Things' to Watch For More Heartfelt Supernatural Thrills

Netflix’s Stranger Things is a lot of things. For those who grew up in the '80s, this show is like revisiting nostalgia, with all the classic horror tropes of the time. Even for those who haven't lived through that time period, this sci-fi horror drama is a peek into the decade. When Stranger Things was released in 2016, the audience couldn’t get over the addictive vintage appeal of 1980s television, and it instantly became a hit among fans of all ages.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Greatest 'Lord Of The Rings' Villains, Ranked

There are few cinematic franchises as richly developed as The Lord of the Rings. Across the three installments of this epic film trilogy, boatloads of characters are introduced for the viewer to root for or to detest. On the one hand, when you think about the likable personas in Lord of the Rings, you think of the humility of Sam, the leadership of Gandalf, and the courage of Middle Earth's three amigos.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Cassie's Story Is Far From Over on 'The Flight Attendant'

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) has had quite a thrilling and eventful year, full of murder and multiple rock bottoms, in the second season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. After helping to solve the murder of Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) committed by Buckley a.k.a. Feliks (Colin Woodell), who sought out a relationship with Cassie after the gruesome night in Thailand, Cassie found herself living in California, wrapped up in another mystery. This time, somebody is pretending to be her and trying to frame her for multiple murders. (Can this poor girl catch a break?) Despite the intriguing web of mysteries that Cassie has become fixated on untangling, the series also manages to tell a compelling story about Cassie’s personal journey along the way, focusing on her mental health issues and the alcoholism that have constantly tormented her since she was a child. After accepting her substance abuse problem at the end of the first season, this self-reflection is only further highlighted in the second season, as we learn just how messed up Cassie’s life has been since she helped stop Feliks — from her lie that she’s been sober for a year, despite two slip-ups in New York before she moved to California, to the wall she’s put up with her new boyfriend Marco (Santiago Cabrera). Now that Cassie has accepted that she is powerless due to her struggles with sobriety, there’s still so much more story to be told in future seasons.
TV SERIES
Collider

Here’s Everything 'Star Wars' We Learned During Lucasfilm's Panel at Celebration

Even though the Star Wars Celebration had exciting news for fans of other franchises like Indiana Jones and Willow, the focus of the event was, of course, a galaxy far, far away. With so much content regarding the franchise’s future, it’s easy to miss some things that were revealed on each panel. So check out all this information that we’ve compiled on the Lucasfilm panel regarding the future of Star Wars-related titles:
MOVIES
