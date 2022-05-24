ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chloe’ Trailer Takes Obsession and Online Stalking to Chilling Heights in New Prime Video Series

By Adam Luchies
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the release date for Prime Video's Chloe draws closer, the streaming platform has released a trailer for the series. The newly released trailer wastes no time in setting up the themes of obsession and stalking that remain prevalent throughout the two-minute clip. The trailer begins with Becky Green...

Related
Stranger Thing Season 3 Recap: Where Each Character Was At The End of The Season

We're just days away from the highly-anticipated return of Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things. Hype has gradually been building since the streaming service announced that the fourth season would be released in two parts, the first of these airing on May 27th and the second half releasing six weeks later on July 1st.
TV SERIES
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Trailer, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, then summer is right around the corner. Soon you'll be enjoying long walks on the beach, summer nights, cool drinks, and the hope that anything is possible. For those of us not so lucky down south, winter has well and truly settled in. Alas, this is not an excuse to be sad, as that means we can snuggle up on the couch in our comfiest clothes, with our hands nestled around our steaming hot chocolates. What better way to watch a very binge-worthy new series about summer?
TV & VIDEOS
‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer Teases a Search for New Allies

After announcing the renewal of The Bad Batch before the finale of Season 1, fans could rest easy with the cliffhanger ending knowing that they would soon get more of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Omega, and yes, even Crosshair (just kidding, we love Crosshair). A spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series follows the events after Order 66, following the eponymous Bad Batch aka Clone Force 99, a group of genetically mutated clones.
TV SERIES
'This Is Us' Picked the Perfect Time for its "Miguel" Episode

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for This is UsAs the emotional drama series This Is Us comes to a close, one of the final episodes of Season 6 stands out amongst the rest. Episode 15, “Miguel” aired closer to the end of the season. At first glance, this seems like an odd choice. It would appear that the priority at this stage in the game is to wrap up everyone’s story in a satisfying, neat bow. The ensemble of characters is shown years in the future, only allowing glimpses into how much their lives have changed. In this episode, however, Miguel (Jon Huertas) is taken back to boyhood, his early relationship with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is revisited and, of course, his current battle with her Alzheimer’s is examined through a much more intimate lens. In fact, "intimate" is the word most appropriate to describe this deep dive into Miguel. It revitalizes a distinctly This Is Us form of storytelling: it connects audiences to every character involved in the episode and provides so much insight into the family that changed television forever.
TV SERIES
Every The CW Show Canceled in 2022 (So Far), Ranked by IMDb

Not every show lasts forever. The CW announced that Riverdale (2017 -) will end after its seventh season. What might have come as a surprise for many was how The CW "pulled the plug" or canceled nine of its shows since announcing Batwoman (2019 - 2022) would not be renewed for a fourth season on April 29, 2022.
TV SERIES
6 Things to Take Away From 'A Farewell to Ozark' on Netflix

Watching Ozark and its characters' progress over the seasons has been one of the best things audiences have seen in recent television. Every character has a distinct arc (despite the many twists and turns), and the fate of these characters gets progressively clear in every decision they make. A Farewell...
TV SERIES
7 Great TV Shows About (Mostly) Bad People to Watch If You Like 'Succession'

Succession is one of the most popular TV dramas of the past decade or so, and arguably the most popular drama that's still on the air. It's pulled in millions of devoted viewers who are invested in the show and its characters, despite the general consensus being that most of the characters in the show are fairly terrible people. They're rich, entitled, and selfish, and yet despite (or maybe because of) those things, their inter-family drama remains compelling for so many.
TV SERIES
'Kim Possible' at 20: How It Kickstarted a New Animation Age

Over the years, the Disney Channel has launched a number of original series and films. One of those inaugural series, Kim Possible, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. In the years since its debut, Kim Possible inspired Disney to create multiple animated series. Also, like many other cartoons, it made the jump from the episodic cartoon to TV movie. It sparked a trend of female-led action cartoons and is still a beloved series to this day. Even the genesis of the series, while relatively simple, was unorthodox.
TV SERIES
'Rattlesakes': New Stephen King Novella is a Sequel to 'Cujo'

Legendary horror novelist Stephen King is revisiting an old classic of his, albeit in a bit of a strange way. During an episode of Bloody Disgusting's The Loser's Club podcast, King came on for his first-ever interview for the site and was asked about some of his latest work which included a new novella titled Rattlesnakes. While he kept most of the details of the book close to the vest, he did drop one bombshell about the snake-centric horror tale — it will be a sequel of sorts to the dog-centric horror tale Cujo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The 10 Best Guest Stars On ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Ranked

It’s been three years since the final episode of The Big Bang Theory aired, but its popularity hasn’t waned. With constant reruns on TV and finding new life on streaming services, Pasadena’s favorite scientists and waitresses are never far out of reach. The adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, and Penny never fail to bring out laughs, awkwardness, and geeky goodness.
TV SERIES
Why Cassie's Story Is Far From Over on 'The Flight Attendant'

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) has had quite a thrilling and eventful year, full of murder and multiple rock bottoms, in the second season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. After helping to solve the murder of Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) committed by Buckley a.k.a. Feliks (Colin Woodell), who sought out a relationship with Cassie after the gruesome night in Thailand, Cassie found herself living in California, wrapped up in another mystery. This time, somebody is pretending to be her and trying to frame her for multiple murders. (Can this poor girl catch a break?) Despite the intriguing web of mysteries that Cassie has become fixated on untangling, the series also manages to tell a compelling story about Cassie’s personal journey along the way, focusing on her mental health issues and the alcoholism that have constantly tormented her since she was a child. After accepting her substance abuse problem at the end of the first season, this self-reflection is only further highlighted in the second season, as we learn just how messed up Cassie’s life has been since she helped stop Feliks — from her lie that she’s been sober for a year, despite two slip-ups in New York before she moved to California, to the wall she’s put up with her new boyfriend Marco (Santiago Cabrera). Now that Cassie has accepted that she is powerless due to her struggles with sobriety, there’s still so much more story to be told in future seasons.
TV SERIES
7 Shows Like 'Stranger Things' to Watch For More Heartfelt Supernatural Thrills

Netflix’s Stranger Things is a lot of things. For those who grew up in the '80s, this show is like revisiting nostalgia, with all the classic horror tropes of the time. Even for those who haven't lived through that time period, this sci-fi horror drama is a peek into the decade. When Stranger Things was released in 2016, the audience couldn’t get over the addictive vintage appeal of 1980s television, and it instantly became a hit among fans of all ages.
TV SERIES
'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 2 Recap: Who Exactly Is Victor Creel?

In the second chapter of Stranger Things Season 4, the Duffer Brothers bring us another shiver-inducing episode that will fuel our nightmares for weeks to come. "Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse" finds Vecna snatching up another poor unfortunate soul, El getting her revenge on Angela, and finally, answers the question we've all been waiting for: what happened to Hopper (David Harbour)?
TV SERIES
How to Watch 'Pokémon: Hisuian Snow': Where Is the New Series Streaming?

When Pokémon Legends: Arceus landed on the Nintendo Switch in January 2022, it was a game-changer, quite literally. In terms of both gameplay and story, it broke the rules and did it with style, while retaining just enough friendly familiarity to draw players into the beautiful, harsh world of Hisui. Now, The Pokémon Company is changing the game again with Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, a three-episode miniseries set in the coldest regions of Hisui, following a young boy named Alec who makes a startling emotional connection with the ghost fox Pokémon Zorua. Here's how you can watch this brand-new show.
VIDEO GAMES
'Derry Girls’ Is A Perfect Period Piece That Transcends Time and Place

The third and final season of the hit comedy Derry Girls has just drawn to a close. The show, which began airing in 2018, follows a group of five teenagers living in Derry, Northern Ireland at the tail end of the Troubles. Despite the tense politics of Derry in the 1990s, Derry Girls, for the most part, follows friends Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), and Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) through their everyday (and more outlandish) teenage antics. The show is framed as an episodic comedy, yet throughout the entire run, there are constant references to the ongoing political struggles of the time. Derry Girls sets out to paint a picture of what life was truly like for the everyday people living in Derry at this time. Yet in doing so it also manages to explore themes and emotions that transcend time and resonate with modern viewers from around the world.
TV SERIES
Every Avenger Actor's Best Role Outside The MCU

The MCU has gone from strength to strength over the last ten years. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness summoned an additional $61 million in its second weekend, and fans are still digesting the many twists and turns of Moon Knight's action-packed finale. Phase Four's unlocking of the multiverse has treated fans to an array of variants, returning heroes, and alternate Earths.
MOVIES
Here’s Everything 'Star Wars' We Learned During Lucasfilm's Panel at Celebration

Even though the Star Wars Celebration had exciting news for fans of other franchises like Indiana Jones and Willow, the focus of the event was, of course, a galaxy far, far away. With so much content regarding the franchise’s future, it’s easy to miss some things that were revealed on each panel. So check out all this information that we’ve compiled on the Lucasfilm panel regarding the future of Star Wars-related titles:
MOVIES
Someone’s Got to Lose the Streaming Wars, But Who?

For all intents and purposes, the Streaming Wars kicked off in 2007, when Netflix launched streaming video from its platform. As technology advanced and became increasingly affordable for the average household, the demise of Blockbuster Video in 2010 was proof-positive that the world had embraced streaming as the next evolution in home entertainment. New streaming sites, like Hulu in 2008, began popping up, some far more successful than others (Yahoo! View, we hardly knew ye), but Netflix would change the game again by launching its first foray into original programming, 2013's House of Cards. Serious contenders to the streaming throne, like Disney+, began to rise up around 2018, but Netflix was still the undisputed king of streaming.
