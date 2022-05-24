Group Fight Forces Alexandria Schools Into 'Secure The Building' Mode (UPDATE)

A group fight requiring a large police presence forced two Alexandria schools into a "secure the building" mode, school officials said.

Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) placed the status on the King Street and Minnie Howard Campuses of Alexandria City High School after the fight broke out at the Bradlee Shopping Center after 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

The status means "the school day continues on a normal schedule inside the building but no one is allowed to enter or leave the school while the building remains secured," ACPS said on their website . The status result in a delayed dismissal and cancellation of after school events as well.

Meanwhile, no other information about the fight has been officially released. However, local reporters said at least one person, potentially a student, was stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Updates are expected to be provided to families once they are made available. Feel free to check back for updates.