ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queenstown, MD

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

By Amy Kawata
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDpLO_0fotpN0V00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center.

The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward.

“Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This beautiful and protected site has hosted countless seminars and convenings, including some of international significance,” said Dan Porterfield, President and CEO of the Aspen Institute. “We are now proud to make available a significant part of this land to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp to become their second location. Their mission to provide joy to children with serious illnesses and their families is inspiring, and secures a wonderful future for the Wye River campus.”

The camp was founded in 1988 by legendary actor and entrepreneur Paul Newman to provide “a different kind of healing” to seriously ill children and their families, completely free of charge. The camp, based in Ashford, Connecticut, mostly serves families within a three-hour radius, as will the Maryland location.

The camp said the Maryland location is an ideal location because of its proximity to some of the United States’ most prominent pediatric hospitals, like the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.

The Wye Conference Center has several residential buildings and other conference facilities that will be renovated to give the camp a starting point to begin programming.

“The facilities and all programming will be designed to be family inclusive so that those most devastated and isolated by serious illnesses, including the rare disease community, will be able to find a caring community of support that understands their unique challenges,” the camp said.

With its year-round programs, the camp serves 20,000 people annually, and it hopes to bring that impact to the Mid-Atlantic.

Lisa Nickerson and her son, Evan Bucklin, visited the camp when her daughter was ill.

“When my daughter died, I was equally worried about Evan because emotionally it took such a toll,” Nickerson said.

“It truly is a one-of-a-kind experience,” Bucklin said. “It gives you a lot of the things kids in that age, in that environment really need- which is both friendship, an environment where they can have some fun… it gave me some sense of power over my own life.”

Construction and renovation at the camp is expected to be complete by Summer 2023, which is when programming will begin.

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Fast-moving storms bring severe weather to Maryland

UPDATE (1:54 p.m.) -- The tornado watch expires for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's and Baltimore City. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the Lower Eastern Shore. UPDATE (1:49 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled in Harford County. UPDATE (1:45...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Memorial Day Travel Weekend Begins in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The unofficial first weekend of the summer has arrived and travelers are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends since the pandemic began.  AAA estimates that about 39 million Americans will travel in the coming days, up about 8.3% from last year, including more than 814,000 Marylanders.   Nearly 90% of those Maryland travelers are expected to be driving and MDOT is urging them to leave early for their trips or stay late—especially if crossing over the Bay Bridge.   “We’re projecting more than 300-thousand vehicles will cross the bay bridge between . . ....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fewer Blue Crabs In The Chesapeake Bay “Continue A Worrying Trend”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay is estimated to be at the lowest level observed since an annual survey tracking the population began in 1990, officials announced Thursday.  The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ annual winter dredge survey, a cooperative effort with the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, estimated that 227 million crabs are living in the nation’s largest estuary, down from 282 million in 2021. The survey’s highest estimate for crabs in the bay was 852 million in 1993.  While the survey’s juvenile crab estimate rose to 101 million from 86 million last year,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Friendship, MD
State
Connecticut State
Local
Maryland Society
City
Queenstown, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Vascular Specialists; Artery and vein health

Maryland Vascular Specialists are one of the leaders in artery and vein health for patients throughout Maryland. They are dedicated to the care of artery and vein disorders related to the circulatory system. One of their specialists discusses what procedures they have and who would benefit from the care.
MARYLAND STATE
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
severnaparkvoice.com

Meet The Candidates: State Delegate, District 31

Roughly two months remain before the primary election, with early voting starting on July 7 and Election Day arriving on July 19. Who are the candidates on this year’s ballot? The Voice asked each of them to submit a short bio to share their respective backgrounds and priorities. Here...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

High Levels Of COVID-19 Community Transmission Detected In Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Baltimore have shifted from medium to high over the past two weeks, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change happened Thursday evening with CDC data now indicating that there are 283 cases per 100,000 people, the hospitalizations per case rate rose to 11.8 admissions for every 100,000 cases, the Baltimore City Health Department said. Data compiled by the CDC shows Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties also have high levels of transmission, while Dorchester, Kent and Talbot counties on the Eastern Shore are seeing high rates...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Newman
CBS Baltimore

The Best Times To Cross The Bay Bridge This Memorial Day Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The days of having the beach all to yourself, or quick trips over the Bay Bridge are about to come to an end. Maryland and the rest of the U.S. are about to hit the road as Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer. AAA predicts that 39 million Americans will be traveling Thursday through Monday, up more than 8% from last year, including 814,000 Marylanders.   Many travelers this weekend will be heading to the beach, and Ocean City is expecting a big crowd. So how can you get around easily? The MDTA offers the following travel tips for this...
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

COVID-19 May 25, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. The Centers for Disease...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Shore#Conference Center#Charity#Wjz#The Aspen Institute
WAMU

A case of mistaken identity: Is Old Bay really Maryland’s favorite crab seasoning?

This is the second episode of Dish City’s latest season. Listen by pressing the play button above or by subscribing on your favorite podcast platform. There are three pillars of Maryland state identity: the flashy state flag, Chesapeake Bay blue crabs, and Old Bay. Old Bay is everywhere in the Chesapeake Bay region. You can find it on chips, fries, and popcorn. It’s in vodka, clam chowder, and even dessert. The spice blend is so popular that the new Old Bay-flavored Goldfish sold out online in nine hours and there is currently a petition to make Old Bay-flavored beer the official state beer of Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Visiting With Civic Works At The Clifton Mansion

Hi everyone! This morning we were at the historic Clifton Mansion in Clifton Park. It was built in 1803 by shipping magnate Henry Thompson and later sold to Johns Hopkins, who made it his summer home. Having Johns Hopkins himself on the resume is a showstopper, but these days the mansion is home to Civic Works, Baltimore’s service corporation. Civic Works, to me, is a powerful force on so many different levels — from making sure seniors’ homes are secure, to building a brighter future for our kids, to providing fresh vegetables to those who are hungry. Look, I could go on...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
talbotspy.org

Pretty Cool Department: Maryland Drivers Licence Can Now Be Stored on Apple Iphone

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) today announced the launch of Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, providing Marylanders with an easy, fast, and secure, digital version of their MDOT MVA-issued driver’s license or state ID card. Starting today, Maryland residents can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Apple Wallet, and seamlessly and securely present it using iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security checkpoints, within Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).*
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Deliver $5 Million Direct Investment for New Southern Maryland Rapid Transit System

LA PLATA, Md. – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny Hoyer (all D-Md.) have announced a federal investment of $5 million they worked to secure for the development of the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT), a new rapid transit system that will operate between Charles and Prince George’s counties. The lawmakers worked […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy