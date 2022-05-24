Aurora police seek tips in attempted child abduction

istock photo P_Wei

Aurora police are asking the public for help as they investigate an attempted child abduction.

Police responded at 6:25 p.m. May 18 to CentrePointe Park on East Exposition Drive for a report of a man who tried to kidnap two 12-year-old girls.

The man chased the girls and wrapped one of them in a bear hug. He fled when a man and a woman intervened.

The man who tried to kidnap the girls is 30 to 40 years old and was wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes and black gloves with orange stripes, police said.

The man who intervened was carrying an oxygen tank, and the woman was walking a brown and white dog.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 303-739-6109. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.