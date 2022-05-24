ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora police seek tips in attempted child abduction

By Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
istock photo

Aurora police are asking the public for help as they investigate an attempted child abduction.

Police responded at 6:25 p.m. May 18 to CentrePointe Park on East Exposition Drive for a report of a man who tried to kidnap two 12-year-old girls.

The man chased the girls and wrapped one of them in a bear hug. He fled when a man and a woman intervened.

The man who tried to kidnap the girls is 30 to 40 years old and was wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes and black gloves with orange stripes, police said.

The man who intervened was carrying an oxygen tank, and the woman was walking a brown and white dog.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 303-739-6109. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

rrobserver.com

Woman reportedly uses sister’s identity at various Colorado hospitals

A 52-year-old Colorado woman has been accused of using her sister’s personal information at different hospitals in the Centennial State. On May 2, Rio Rancho Police Department responded to a call of a fraud on the 1100 block of Grace Street NE in Rio Rancho. A woman told an officer she received multiple bills “in high amounts” from her insurance company and the hospitals.
RIO RANCHO, NM
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

