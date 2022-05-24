ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale student's artwork to hang in U.S. Capitol

Janeessa Rona, a senior at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale, earned first place honors in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

Her piece, entitled “Benjie Rona,” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

The winners were selected by members of What’s Happening Art Movement (WHAM), which is based in Surprise.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

Students interested in participating in the 2023 competition can call 623-776-7911.

