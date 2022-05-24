ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League owners approve roster changes for the preseason

The NFL announced on Tuesday that league owners have approved roster changes for the preseason. This year, rosters will be cut down to 85 players after the first preseason game, 80 players after the second preseason game, and then to 53 players after the third preseason game.

In previous years, teams were allowed to take their 90-man roster all the way to the final preseason game, setting off a mad dash to sign players when cuts were announced at the end of the preseason. Due to COVID-19, the preseason rosters were trimmed to 80 players during the 2020 season.

The staggered cutdowns were added for the 2021 season, and are returning for the 2022 campaign.

